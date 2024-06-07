Sonnipe Ltd Sells 530 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sonnipe Ltd lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

INTU stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.83. 141,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $623.66 and its 200-day moving average is $623.39. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.30 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

