SPACE ID Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.16 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $404.74 million and $24.16 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.73242193 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $47,273,473.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

