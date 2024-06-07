SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,587 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. 1,567,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

