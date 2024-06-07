Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $681,000.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,697.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 664,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

