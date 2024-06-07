ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $43.45 on Top Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One ssv.network token can now be bought for about $43.45 or 0.00061061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $481.25 million and approximately $27.80 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a unique protocol that decentralizes and secures the operation of Ethereum validators by distributing an encrypted validator private key across different non-trusting nodes. Conceived by Ethereum Foundation researchers and later developed by Blox Staking, this protocol ensures that network performance isn’t affected even if a portion of nodes goes offline.The native token of the ssv.network, $SSV, is used as a payment method within the network. Stakers use these tokens to pay fees to the operators they choose to manage their validators and to the DAO for network access. The payment structure facilitates a competitive ‘free market’ environment amongst staking providers and incentivizes stakers to maintain a minimum balance of $SSV as collateral, ensuring network solvency. It enhances security and reliability for stakers and promotes transparency and competition among operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

