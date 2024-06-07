Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $82.33. Approximately 1,739,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,233,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.