Status Price Tops $0.0357 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,138.16 or 1.00099703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00106499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

