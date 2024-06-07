Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $124.83 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $124.83 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,976.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.00720684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00117613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00229601 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00089064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,561,953 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

