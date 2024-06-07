Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Steem has a total market cap of $123.35 million and $2.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.46 or 0.00701991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00118436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00234906 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00088189 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,514,428 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

