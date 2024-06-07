Stephen Neeleman Sells 400 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HealthEquity Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
