Stephen Neeleman Sells 400 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

