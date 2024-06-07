Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 913,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Kura Sushi USA worth $69,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 40,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,353. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 672.83 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kura Sushi USA

