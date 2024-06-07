Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.83. 278,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,841. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

