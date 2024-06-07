Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.25. 9,918,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,503,959. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.