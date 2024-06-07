Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,122 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.29. 725,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,079. The company has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $423.58 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day moving average of $547.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

