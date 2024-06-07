Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $45.58 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,087,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,575,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.79% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 324,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,097. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.