Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,931 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,036,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

