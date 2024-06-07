Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,247 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,926 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,197.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.32. 815,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,713. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.