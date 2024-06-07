Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,992 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 958,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,216. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

