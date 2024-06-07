Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,835 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.59% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,197. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

