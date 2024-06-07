Stephens Inc. AR Sells 314 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 453,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.