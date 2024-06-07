Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $108.13. 539,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,914. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

