Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,827 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the average volume of 1,001 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yext by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Up 7.8 %

YEXT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 4,674,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,488. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $635.59 million, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

