StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.