StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

