StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.