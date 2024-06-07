StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

