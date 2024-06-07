StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $10.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

