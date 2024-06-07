StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

