StockNews.com Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.03.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $458.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

