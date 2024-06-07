Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 5,162 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,125,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

