Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $517,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.57. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

