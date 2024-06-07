Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 500 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.45. 423,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,680. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.09 and its 200-day moving average is $550.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

