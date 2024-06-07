Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.63. 286,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

