StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $45,204.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 341.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

