StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $45,204.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNEX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $80.00.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
