Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 42.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00011692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,291.91 or 0.99991755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00106417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023965 USD and is up 42.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

