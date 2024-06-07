Substratum Trading Down 0.1% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,389.85 or 1.00009850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00100329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023965 USD and is up 42.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

