Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.2%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.14 ($15.37) and last traded at €14.17 ($15.40). Approximately 194,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.20 ($15.43).

Südzucker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.46.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

