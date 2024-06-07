SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 5.7%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 146,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 310,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

