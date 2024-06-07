SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 21.0 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
