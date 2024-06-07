SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 21.0 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.