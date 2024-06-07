Sunriver Management LLC Acquires 240,464 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the quarter. First Advantage accounts for 3.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 46.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,742. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.