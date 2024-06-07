Sunriver Management LLC Buys 2,056,280 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 729.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056,280 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE comprises 5.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of OPENLANE worth $34,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in OPENLANE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in OPENLANE by 16.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America raised OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 129,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,331. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

