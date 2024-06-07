Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.70. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 76,909 shares.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Industries International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

