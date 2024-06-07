Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.70. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 76,909 shares.
Superior Industries International Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.39.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.68 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Industries International
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.