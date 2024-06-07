T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Sells $773,054.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $179.82. 5,994,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,699. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

