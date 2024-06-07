T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.81

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.69. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 172,692 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

