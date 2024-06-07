TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 721,238 shares in the company, valued at $24,745,675.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock valued at $338,873,481. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

