TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WULF. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

