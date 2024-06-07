Terra Price Tops $0.66 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $500.22 million and $40.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000681 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 760,033,410 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

