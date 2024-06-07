TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $150.80 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,039,383 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,392,214 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

