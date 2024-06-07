Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $172.13 and last traded at $174.55. Approximately 24,109,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 97,800,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 20,641.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 171,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

