Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.